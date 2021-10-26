Following Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik continued allegations, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister and advocate Yasmeen Wankhede has once again hit out at the minister. Lashing out at Malik for his allegations, Yasmeen Wankhede said that the minister was now presenting fake documents claiming them to be evidence. She also said that both she and Sameer’s wife have been getting threat calls.

Speaking to Republic, Yasmeen Wankhede said that Nawab Malik has gotten his hands on Sameer’s real birth certificate but isn’t admitting to it. Supporting her sister-in-law to rubbish the fake birth certificate allegation made by Malik, Yasmeen said that the minister has got the certificate but is acting like he hasn’t. “He is saying he didn’t get the birth certificate. He has the certificate and is not admitting it,” she said insinuating that the minister was putting up a show regarding the same.

Yasmeen went on to say that both she and Sameer’s wife have been getting death threats. "We are getting threat calls. We are right, the truth will come out. We believe in justice, we believe in the Constitution," she said. "I am a constitutional person myself and if we don't believe in the constitution, who will?" she asked. She went on to question the minister for hosting press conferences to attack Sameer and his family. Yasmeen went on to say that justice will be served by the media in Sameer Wankhede's favour and not in terms of the fake allegations made by Nawab Malik. She also rubbished allegations regarding the Bollywood celebrities being involved with Sameer in the Aryan Khan case.

Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar also highlighted that there was a constant threat that was looming against her family and children. "He has been given security, there is a treat against his life, me and my children. We are scared of suspicious people. They tell us they'll hang us, burn us alive, from anonymous accounts. All of this should be tracked by the cyber cell. What is this PR machinery working against us?" Redkar said.

Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of producing fake birth certificate

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated his allegations against Sameer Wankhede. He revealed that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and claimed that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years if found guilty. Refuting the charge that he violated the privacy of the Indian Revenue Officer's family, he said, "If a person accrues double benefit by changing his religion and snatches away the rights of the backward classes, we have to talk about it. We have to talk about the first marriage".

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik remarked, "The birth certificate that we have tweeted is real. The name of his father is Dawood K Wankhede on the certificate. If you observe carefully, the additional alteration has been done on the certificate putting a star mark. In Mumbai, anyone can procure birth certificates online. The birth certificate of Wankhede Sahab's sister is available online. But this certificate is not available online despite searching a lot. We got hold of the scanned computerized document after looking it up for one and a half months."

Sameer Wankhede and family slam allegations

On Monday, Sameer Wankhede issued a statement on the birth certificate released by Malik. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', he stated that the publication of his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and amounted to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Mentioning that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, Wankhede expressed pain at the unprovoked slanderous attacks by the NCP spokesperson.

Speaking to Republic TV, his father Dnyandev Wankhede clarified, "It has been 15 years since my son has been for the government, and the allegations of bribery, faking religion and everything else that has been made against my son are fake". According to him, the Maharashtra Minister was seeking revenge against Sameer Wankhede owing to the arrest of his son-in-law. Furthermore, he expressed willingness to contest the allegations legally.

