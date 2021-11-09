Sameer Wankhede's Sister-in-law Files Complaint Against Nawab Malik On Drug Case Remarks

In a major development, Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar on Tuesday filed a complaint in the Goregoan Police station against Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. In the complaint, Harshada Dinanath Redkar had invoked Section 354, 354 D, 503 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

"Since the last few days, I am shocked and surprised to see my name doing the rounds on the internet and other social media claiming that I have been arrested in connection with offences connected with the Immoral trafficking and/or for the alleged possession of drugs in the year 2018," said Redkar in the complaint, adding that she was framed during her acting career due to a professional rivalry.

Pointing out that the case is still pending, Harshada Dinanath Redkar said that in spite of that, she was living a settled life until the accused- Nishant Varma, "who calls himself a political analyst, but apparently is a rumour monger and active on social media for whoever pays him anything" and Nawab Malik "who unfortunately is a minister in the state government and an MLA who has hardly been in the news for pertaining to his actual responsibilities" raked up the issue.

"Apparently, both the aforementioned individuals and the unknown others are sponsored by the accused and their kins in the 'M.V. Cordelia Cruise Case' to criminally intimidate my brother-in-law into submitting to their demand of diluting the case against the accused in the Cordelia case," Harshada Redkar said in the statement urging the police to file an FIR.

Nawab Malik attacks Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law

This comes in view of the recent tweet by Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar. In the tweet, Nawab Malik wrote, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof.” The NCP leader also posted a snapshot of a document related to that case.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ?

You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.

Here is the proof pic.twitter.com/FAiTys156F — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021

Since the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case, Nawab Malik has levelled numerous charges against NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and his family.