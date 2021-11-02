Sameer Wankhede's Sister Lashes Out At Nawab Malik's Claims; 'Wrong Message To Youngsters'

Issuing a strong rebuttal to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's extortion allegations, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmeen said that she will initiate legal proceedings against the NCP leader for saying that she’s a part of a 'gang' led by her brother.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Yasmeen Wankhede, who is a lawyer by profession, said, “I am going to write to Maharashtra's National Commission for Women. I will ask the government to look into my complaint. Once the courts open, we will proceed with legal action as well. I have already given a complaint to the police. My image has been tarnished."

She added, "I have been called a lady don. Allegations have been leveled against me. I am waiting for some action from the police. Else, I am also a lawyer and will fight for my liberty at all costs."

Yasmeen said that Malik holds press conferences since he had no evidence. She said that he should approach courts and authorities instead, if he had any evidence.

She said that her brother Sameer Wankhede has been wrongly accused of extortion and forgery by the Minister.

“For the last 15 years, Sameer Wankhede has honestly served the nation. This is a wrong message that’s going out to youngsters. Can an officer work honestly now after seeing what Nawab Malik is doing?” she asked.

On the claim that Sameer Wankhede wears branded clothes, she said that Sameer is an honest tax-payer and purchases clothes only once in two years. She stated that Sameer Wankhede's watch, pointed out by Nawab Malik, was gifted to him by his mother, and refuted the charge as baseless.

"Has Nawab Malik ever questioned his son-in-law about his extravagant life, with luxurious cars and tours? Our life runs on EMIs but has Nawab Malik ever spoken about his son-in-law's lifestyle?" she asked.

Sameer Wankhede slams Nawab Malik

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede also hit back at Nawab Malik's 'expensive clothes' remark and stated that the minister 'has less knowledge and he should find out things'.

Earlier on Monday, the NCB officer approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi and presented documents proving his caste and religious background. The development came after Malik alleged that Sameer's middle name was 'Dawood' - a claim quashed by his family members.

At present, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the extortion charges against their Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after an independent witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail, submitted an affidavit alleging that Rs 25 crore were demanded on behalf of Wankhede for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.