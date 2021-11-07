Sameer Wankhede's Sister Yasmeen Likely To File Defamation Suit Against Nawab Malik

Amid the relentless attacks against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his sister Yasmeen Wankhede is expected to file a defamation suit against NCP Minister Nawab Malik. Sources have told Republic TV, that Yasmeen Wankhede will file a defamation case against the Maharashtra Minister on November 8, Monday. This will be the second complaint by the Wankhede family against Nawab Malik. Earlier today, Wankhede's father Dynandev Wankhede filed a Rs 1.25 crore defamation suit against Malik over allegations against the family's religion and caste.

Prior to the defamation suit, Yasmeen Wankhede had also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) highlighting the 'invasion of privacy' of her family. In the letter, she asked the NCW chief to take cognizance of the mud-slinging being done by Malik and how the women in the family, from Wankhede's wife to his deceased mother, were being targeted in public. NCW chief Rekha Sharma had also spoken exclusively to Republic TV where she confirmed that she had received Yasmeen's complaint and assured that the matter would be taken up with the Maharashtra DGP.

Wankhede's Father Files Defamation Suit For Rs 1.25 Cr

Amid Nawab Malik's continued attack on NCB Sameer Wankhede, his father Dynandev Wankhede on Sunday filed a defamation suit against Malik. The NCB officer's father has filed a claim of Rs 1.25 crore seeking action on social media reports about his family. The matter will be heard in court on Monday. Previously, Dynandev Wankhede had refuted Nawab Malik's allegations and affirmed his status as a Dalit. He said, "Nawab Malik says that we took away a Dalit's rights. We ourselves are Dalit. It is said a person who has taken a constitutional oath must not defame anyone's private life, but Malik Sahib is deviating from the values. My son or I never converted, allegations are false."

Sameer Wankhede had also refuted claims against his religion and caste and had issued a statement on the birth certificate released by Nawab Malik. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', he stated that the publication of his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and amounted to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Mentioning that his family was under "tremendous mental and emotional pressure", the NCB officer expressed pain at the unprovoked slanderous attacks by the NCP spokesperson.