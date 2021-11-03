Last Updated:

Sameer Wankhede's Supporters Gather Outside NCB Office Amid Nawab Malik's Constant Attacks

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrived at the NCB headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was welcomed by supporters amid continued political attacks

Vishnu V V

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's extortion allegations, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai on Wednesday. Wankhede was welcomed by supporters here amid political attacks against him continues. Sameer Wankhede and his family members have been facing political attacks for some time now.

Earlier, NCP leader Nawab Malik had launched political as well as personal attacks against the NCB Director and claimed that Wankhede had registered 26 fake cases against him. Malik had also alleged that Wankhede had produced fake certificates in order to land the NCB job.

According to visuals procured by Republic TV, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was seen at the NCB office in Mumbai. He was received here by a large number of Pro-Wankhede demonstrators who backed him amid the ongoing attacks against him.  People also poured in to wish him a happy Diwali at the office.

Sameer Wankhede slams Nawab Malik

Issuing a strong rebuttal to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's extortion allegations, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmeen on Tuesday said that she will initiate legal proceedings against the NCP leader for saying that she’s a part of a 'gang' led by her brother. Yasmeen said that Malik holds press conferences since he had no evidence. She said that he should approach courts and authorities instead if he has any evidence. She said that her brother Sameer Wankhede has been wrongly accused of extortion and forgery by the minister.

On the claim that Sameer Wankhede wears branded clothes, she said that Sameer is an honest tax-payer and purchases clothes only once in two years. Sameer Wankhede also hit back at Nawab Malik's 'expensive clothes' remark and stated that the minister 'has less knowledge and he should find out things'. Earlier on Monday, the NCB officer approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi and presented documents proving his caste and religious background. The development came after Malik alleged that Sameer's middle name was 'Dawood' - a claim quashed by his family members. 

At present, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the extortion charges against their Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after an independent witness in the case, Prabhakar Sail, submitted an affidavit alleging that Rs 25 crore were demanded on behalf of Wankhede for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

