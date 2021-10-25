Sameer Wankhede's Wife & Sister Speak Together To Arnab; Rue 'how Low Some People Will Go'

Kranti Redkar, actor and wife of Sameer Wankhede, and Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede, the NCB Zonal Director's sister on Monday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The two condemned the personal attack on the NCB officer and asserted that he is an honest officer.

On the recent targeting, Kranti Redkar said, "I never thought anyone would go so low for their own reasons. I thought there'd be some humanity left, and they have a whole PR system to troll you, dig up stuff and make it murky around you."

Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede said that their family is being targeted and tormented for things that there's no evidence for. "Nawab Malik wakes up and thinks Twitter is a court and says all this there. What is caste, religion got to do with the drug racket?" she said.

#TargetWankhede | Kranti Redkar, Actress & Wife of Sameer Wankhede, narrates horrific stories of drug abuse she's come across. 'The main point is - treat this as a reformative case'. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/b11ReMqbxF — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of using a fake caste certificate for getting a government job. The Maharashtra minister had also claimed that Sameer's middle name is 'Dawood'. In reply, Wankhede issue a statement on his birth certificate and said, "I belong to a multi-religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim."

"Right now he'd be doing raids and cleaning the system. Instead, he's having to answer allegations," Yasmeen said adding that their father has to show documents. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the NCB officer's father Dnyandev Wankhede showed all documents- from Bachelor's degree to Sameer's two marriage certificates, which has named him 'Dnyandev Wankhede'.

Redkar worried that her husband is going to be alone in the fight against these allegations. "We have proofs that we can counter everything they're putting now. We believe in our strong judiciary & people. But people's minds can be changed," she said.

Yasmeen said that they are being personally targeted since the Mumbai drugs bust. "We're being targeted, our photos have been put, we are being abused, our names have been tarnished and you still say we're safe in Maharashtra?" Sameer Wankhede's sister asked.

Mumbai drugs bust

Sameer Wankhede and his team on October 2 busted a drug rave party and arrested eight people, including Aryan Khan, on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship. Drugs such as Cocaine, Charas, MDMA, Mephedrone, Hydrophonic Weed and Rs 1,33,000 cash was recovered. So far, 20 arrests have been made.

NCP leader Nawab Malik has repeatedly tried to politicise the drug bust, citing KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali's BJP links. The NCB has maintained that they did not know Gosavi and Bhanushali before October 2.