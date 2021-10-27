In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, the wife and father of Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede - Kranti Redkar and Dnyandev Wankhede - lashed out at NCP leader Brijmohan Shrivastav and political analyst Kishore Tiwari for levelling baseless allegations as initiated by Nawab Malik and witness Prabhakar Sail, a personal bodyguard of an NCB witness Gosavi.

"What is Nawab Malik's issue with my son?"

Upon being told that Sameer Wankhede would be required to undergo a due course of action and investigation, his father Dnyandev lashed out at saying, "What is Nawab Malik's issue with my son?"

"My son has been working for the country for 15 years. You have nothing else to do. You have gone after his religion, his marriage. Are you not concerned about drugs in the country? Are you not worried about drug abusers in the country who are dying, why are you behind my son? Why is now Nawab Malik coming forward now, speaking about my deceased wife, my name, my family? Nawab Malik broke the oath he undertook as Minister. Should question Nawab Malik of his intentions too. My son has been working so well and hard for 15 years, only now Nawab Malik has raised objections to Sameer Wankhede as his son in law is in held in a case," Sameer Wankhede's father said.

Sameer Wankhede's wife slams Nawab Malik

Frustrated with the attempts to incriminate and extraneous allegations and answering undue authorities of their personal conjugal lives, the wife of Sameer Wankhede said that she had come forward to clarify the 'faulty' statements whenever needed but failed to understand why her married partner was targeted for carrying out legit duties under his jurisdiction.

"Since today morning I have been sitting and showing all original certificates to media. Whatever the nikah nama, whenever Mr Malik brought up certificates (marriage) that were not true and were faulty. The claims that he made of Maldives. when it was faulty, we said it was faulty. Now comes the truth, my nikah nama was completely in Urdu and yes my mother in law was a Muslim. My father in law and Sameer did not know how to read Urdu and they were busy with wedding ceremonies too, therefore everything was taken care of by my mother in law.



"Sameer loves his mom too and just for her, the wedding was culturally in Islam but he also knows that this nikah nama was not admissible in a court of law. If Sameer is Hindu and wife is Muslim then they married under a Special Marriage act. They got married and also got divorced. Under the act, two different people of two different religions can marry at legal age. Sameer didn't change his religion, name and caste and he remains with the caste he was born in. He was born with a caste," Kranti Redkar added.

"You should be ashamed of yourself"

Furthermore, stooping to the level of allegations by NCP's Brijmohan Shrivastav pertaining to Sameer Wankhede's trip to the Maldives, his wife rebuked, "Is it a taunt?"

"You should be ashamed of yourself. 80% of people in India is middle class. Can't we save up?" Kranti Redkar retaliated.

She went on to say, "We go for such trips once a year. Not like most politicians and ministers who have photos from foreign locations and have expensive cars, bags but we are not characterless people."

NCB probes allegations of corruption against Sameer Wankhede.

A five-member team of NCB reached Mumbai on Wednesday to probe allegations of corruption level by Prabhakar Sail against Sameer Wankhede. The personal bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi had alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from a person after the cruise drugs bust. "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case," he said. He has also alleged that he overheard a conversation between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza of 18 crore extortion deal. Out of which, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede, he had alleged.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also appointed an ACP-level officer to probe the extortion claims. "All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by the officer. Four police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far," said police.

On Wednesday, NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh said that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will continue to be the investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He also informed that no evidence has been found against him. Wankhede was questioned for three hours by the NCB over the allegations against him and filed a 7-page reply, supporting his family and denying all the claims against him, sources said. He submitted the documents related to the case sought by the NCB and the agency has sought that notices also be served to witnesses Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi.