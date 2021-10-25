Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar Rubbishes Allegations As 'small Price To Serve India'

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar spoke to Republic Media Network regarding the allegations made by NCP minister Nawab Malik. Earlier in the day, Malik took to Twitter to share a birth certificate and claimed that it belonged to Sameer Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede', and in a correction, is mentioned as Dhyandev Wankhede.

Malik alleged that Wankhede had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim to get reservations in exams and jobs, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. While speaking to Republic, Kranti Redkar said that her husband is working honestly for the government and the country and that the entire family is paying a small price for serving the country amid the allegations hurled at Wankhede over the ongoing arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust.

'Paying small price,' says Kranti Redkar, actor & wife of Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar spoke to Republic regarding the allegations that were made against her husband by NCP minister Nawab Malik. Redkar said, " We are pained by the allegations made against our family, the allegations are baseless and it challenges the integrity of an officer. My husband is trying to work honestly I would request everyone to please let him do his work, he is just trying to work for the government and the country.

Redkar added, "My husband is just doing his work and if because of that my family, my father in law, my sister in law are being targeted then it is a very small price that we are paying for serving the country and we are fine with that."

Kranti Redkar Wankhede had earlier via her Twitter shared photos of her Hindu wedding nuptials with Sameer Wankhede. Redkar confirmed that while they respected all religions, they had never converted to any other religion and had gotten married under the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017. She also reaffirmed that her husband's first marriage to Dr Shabana Qureshi had been held under the Special Marriages Act, which confirms that he never forged his identity as a Muslim to claim 'benefits', as was alleged by Malik.

Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions.Sameer’s father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more.Sameer’s ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017 pic.twitter.com/BDQsyuvuI7 — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) October 25, 2021

Sameer Wankhede also issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. Wankhede has already filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai cruise raid.

