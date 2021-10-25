Speaking to Republic Media Network, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife & actor Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that they and their family are being personally being targeted. "We are being targeted and people are seeking through it," she said, adding that her husband is an honest officer.

On Nawab Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede, she said, "If he wants to make allegation then go to court. Posting on social media proves nothing. If you have anything move to court and let it decide."

Dismissing the extortion claim, Kranti Redkar Wankhede said, "They are not hungry for money; when mothers come to him and express their happiness that their sons have come out of drug addiction, that's our reward."

On challenges being faced by NCB Zonal Director, she said, "The NCB do many big operations. Sometimes, normal people complain about drugs being sold locally. I just want to highlight the hard work of my husband and NCB."

On allegations of targeting Bollywood, Redkar said, "His (Sameer Wankhede) fight is against drugs, not against any industry or section of society; but the narrative gets twisted."

"If NCB doesn't work on a micro and macro level against drugs then how will they clean the country; we pay a price for that, but it's still a small price for the big work these officers do," Redkar said.

Redkar said that she knows her husband properly and his hate against wrong things. "I've seen him bleeding, his torn shirts, bruise marks due to his work; so there is no question of entertaining anything against his integrity," she said.

Kranti and Sameer Wankhede got married in 2017. For the unversed, Kranti Redkar Wankhede is an actor and has prominently worked in the Marathi film industry. She also played an important role in Ajay Devgn starrer Gangajaal. She also directed a movie named Kaakan in 2014.

Allegations against Wankhede

KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, alleged that he heard talks about 18 crore deal between Gosawi and one Sam D'Souza related to Mumbai drug bust case. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged, filing an affidavit, even as Sameer Wankhede filed his own affidavit.

NCB leader Nawab Malik has launched a scathing attack against NCB and Wankhede, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links. The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, NCB unearthed a high-profile drug party on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship off Mumbai court and seized drugs such as Cocaine, Charas, Mephedrone, MDMA, Hydrophonic Weed and Rs 1,33,000 cash. As per sources, Sameer Wankhede and his team boarded the cruise in the guise of passengers after receiving information about the presence of drugs. Eight people, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vkrant Chhoker were arrested. Till now, 20 people have been arrested by the anti-drug agency.