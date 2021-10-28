Penning an emotional letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Derkar on Thursday, urged him to mete out justice - citing the continued attack into her family's personal life. Stating that Shivaji Maharaj and Bal Thackeray were her inspiration, she expressed her anguish at a Marathi woman being targetted every day on social media in 'Shivaji's empire'. Expressing her trust in Shiv Sena's principles, she reminded him that Balasaheb would never have allowed such a thing to happen. Wankhede's personal life has been targeted by NCP minister Nawab Malik on a daily basis.

Sameer Wankhede's wife writes to Maha CM

In her letter, she writes, "I am standing alone against those who are attacking my personal life privately every day on social media. In Shivaji Maharaj's empire, a woman's dignity is being made a fool of on a daily basis. If Balasaheb Thackeray was here today, he would never have let this happen. I have full trust in you and expect justice from you." She has sought time to meet Thackeray.

I have sought time from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in order to meet him. I have not received a response so far, I am waiting for a reply: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife https://t.co/XsJY0Ipwoo — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

NCP vs NCB

Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. Incidentally, Wankhede's father's name 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede' has also been mentioned in the birth certificate shared by Malik.

Later, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. Wankhede has already filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai cruise raid.

Moreover, one of the independent witnesses in the drug bust - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard KP Gosavi another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it.