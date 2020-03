A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy carrying 60 samples for COVID-19 testing took off from INS Hansa to Pune on 27 Mar 2020. The samples were carried by a technician from the Goa State Health department. The Goan medical team had earlier been airlifted to Pune on 25 Mar 2020 for COVID Test Facility setup training at NIV Pune and was brought back by another Naval Dornier aircraft on 26 Mar 2020.