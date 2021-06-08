Samudra Setu-II: INS Tarkash Brings Critical Medical Supplies To Mumbai From Kuwait, Saudi

As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against coronavirus, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai with critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In continuation of the Oxygen Solidarity Bridge to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Naval ships have been playing a crucial role in the transhipment of oxygen and other medical supplies from various countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samudra Setu-II: INS Tarkash brings critical medical supplies

"INS Tarkash entered Al Shuwaikh Harbour in Kuwait on May 31 and embarked 785 oxygen cylinders. Later on, the ship embarked 300 oxygen cylinders from Ad Dammam Port in Saudi Arabia on June 1. She entered Mumbai Harbour with medical consignment on June 8," the Indian Navy said in a statement. Earlier on May 24, under Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Tarkash had brought two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers of 20 MT each (from Qatar), 760 oxygen cylinders, and 10 oxygen concentrators (from Bahrain). The Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19.

Samudra Setu-II: INS Tarkash brings 20 MT medical O2 consignment from Qatar

Earlier on May 12, the Indian Naval Ship Tarkash had brought 2 containers with 20 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen each and 230 oxygen cylinders to Mumbai from Qatar.

The Indian Navy has deployed its various ships to import oxygen and other medical equipment to the country under operation 'Samudra Setu II'. The oxygen containers were provided by France under its mission 'Oxygen Solidarity Bridge' and the cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar. The consignment was handed over to Maharashtra's civil administration for further action, the Navy said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also hailed the Indian Navy’s tireless efforts to augment oxygen availability in the country as it delivered 2 cryogenic tankers with 20 MT liquid medical oxygen through INS Tarkash. The MEA had also expressed gratitude for the support from France and Qatar for the prompt facilitation of medical equipment to the country.

Operation Setu-II - a sea bridge that continues to deliver. INS Tarkash arrives in Mumbai (India) carrying 2 cryogenic tankers with 20 MT liquid medical O2 each. A tireless effort to augment our O2 availability. pic.twitter.com/SWwrlzc1oA — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2021

(Image: ANI)