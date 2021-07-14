Samuel Sangma's Father Narrates Events Leading To Rosy's Death; Appeals For Fair Probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the suspicious deaths of Nagaland relatives - Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram, Haryana last month.

In a shocking case, Rosy Sangma, a resident of Nagaland’s Dimapur, died on June 24 at a hospital in Gurugram, after doctors allegedly fed her ice cream while she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. A day later, her nephew Samuel, who suspected foul play in Rosy's death, was found hanging in his room on June 25. Twenty days after the incident, that sparked protests across the northeast, the Home Ministry has directed a CBI probe into the matter.

Samuel Sangma's father Shekhar Ganguly on Wednesday narrated the events on June 23 to 25 to Republic TV, raising serious questions against the hospital authorities.

Samuel and Rosy Sangma's death

"On June 23, Rosy Sangma experienced pain in her left hand and leg. It was not that serious, so we went to a local doctor and got medicines. However, when there was no improvement in her condition, she was taken to the Colombia hospital in the state at around 3 am," said Samuel's father Shekhar Ganguly. "As it was an expensive hospital, we could not continue treatment there. So we were referred to the Alpha Hospital in Gurugram, and Rosy was shifted there around 5 pm on June 24 by her brother Albert and my son Samuel," he said.

"She was admitted to the ICU there, after which her condition stabilized. She spoke to my brother and my son too. After receiving assurance from the doctors, Albert went to have dinner and Samuel left too. When Albert returned, he saw rosy having ice cream. He questioned the authorities as to why they had given ice cream to an ICU patient," Ganguly alleged.

Samuel, out of suspicion, began to record the conversation between the doctors and Albert. Seeing this, the doctors attacked him, said his father. After having the ice cream, Rosy's condition started deteriorating. Samuel requested the doctors to put her on a ventilator but they refused at first. After some time, Rosy was put on a ventilator but she did not survive, added Ganguly.

Post mortem report rules out hospital negligence

On the other hand, the hospital quoted the post mortem report which states that the death occurred due to "anemia resulted by heavy blood loss from cavity" - a natural cause.

However, Rosy's brother Albert, who had an altercation with the doctors, claimed that there was no blood loss, as claimed in the post mortem report. "Rosy died due to hospital negligence. There can be no other reason. I know this because she did not suffer any blood loss," she told Republic.

Shekhar Ganguly also supported Albert's statement, saying that the post mortem report was made in a hurry, as the family wanted to take Rosy's body back to Nagaland.

"The hospital authorities told us that if we wanted to conduct an investigation, it would take at least one month. Rosy's parents and sisters did not want to keep her body for a long time, so the doctors filed the post mortem report in a hurry. We do not believe in these claims. There was no heavy blood loss. They are trying to cover up their faults through false claims and avoiding questions like why the patient was given ice cream. If she suffered blood loss, why didn't they give her blood? why ice cream?" he stressed.

Speaking of the death of his son Samuel, Shekhar Ganguly said, after Rosy's death, Samuel continued to gather witnesses and evidence to prove the hospital's negligence. Just hours before his death, Samuel had called his father and affirmed that he would fight for justice.