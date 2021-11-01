Samyukt Kisan Morcha Asks Centre To Ensure Smooth Supply Of Fertilisers, Check Price Rise

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) urged the Centre on Sunday, October 31, to ensure the smooth supply of fertilisers by controlling its price rise and black marketing in the country. This remark comes after four farmers were reported dead while they were waiting to purchase fertilizers and fell ill. Others committed suicide who were unable to get fertilizers for their crops.

Agricultural fertiliser scarcity faced by the Bundelkhand region is at its peak.

On the other hand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asserted that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh. The farm union collective also said in its press release that in addition to the traffic passage allowed by the protesting farmers over the past few months, a passage for movement of two-wheelers and ambulances has been made at the Tikri Border.

Delhi police remove barricades at Tikri, Ghazipur borders

Barricades are being removed by the Delhi Police at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Due to the farmers' protest, the border was shut for over 11 months and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travel

Paying tribute to Sardar Patel on his 146th birth anniversary, the release further cited Patel's contributions in the Kheda farmer struggle (1918) and Bardoli farmers satyagraha.

The SKM in their release stated, "SKM notes that in the investigation related to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' massacre, the SIT is reporting that 75 statements have been recorded so far, and 60 eyewitnesses have been provided with security so far, with 16 more likely to get the same. SKM invites local farmers to take the help of the 7-member advocates' team put together for legal aid, so that justice can be secured."

SKM demands arrest of Ajay Mishra

In addition, the SKM continues to demand the arrest and resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni from his position as Minister of State for Home affairs.

A huge turnout was observed at Khatkar Toll Plaza, Jind, Harayana on Sunday as a joint Mahapanchayat by youth, students, farmers, and labourers were held. SKM said, "Many youths participated and several SKM leaders also were the main speakers in this Mahapanchayat."

The release added that Shaheed Kisan Asthi Kalash Yatras are held in different locations as per the plan. At present, Etawah is going on in UP, while three other Yatras are being held through Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The SKM has further urged farmers in all the adjoining states of Delhi to come in large numbers to strengthen all the morchas.

