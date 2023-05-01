Samyukt Kisan Morcha To Organise Mass Protests From August 1-15 Across India

India on Monday reported 4,282 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases was 49,015.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 percent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671) The active cases now constitute 0.11 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.