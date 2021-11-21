SKM Rigid Despite Centre's Assurance; Lists 6 More Demands In Open Letter To PM Modi

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
Rejecting the olive branch by the Centre, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday fired 6 conditions in front of the Union government in exchange for putting an end to their protest. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the SKM stated that they welcomed PM Modi's announcement of withdrawing the 3 Farm Laws, but demanded that the government unconditionally fulfil 6 more promises at the earliest.
One of the main conditions put forth by the farmers is that the government guarantee the purchase of crops at a support price. "Minimum support price based on the entire cost of cultivation (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers on top of all agricultural produce so that every farmer in the country has to pay at least the minimum government declared minimum price for his entire crop," SKM said in its letter.
Other demands such as the withdrawal of the Electricity Act Amendment Bill, provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021, and action against Ajay Mishra Teni, 'mastermind' of the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case has also been demanded.
"The farmers have been disappointed due to lack of a concrete announcement on these big demands in your address. The farmer had hoped that by this historic movement, not only would the three laws be averted, but he would also get a legal guarantee for the price of his hard work," the SKM said.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha further stated that they wanted to return back to their homes, families and land as soon as possible. "If you (PM Modi) also want the same, then the government should immediately start talks with the United Kisan Morcha on the above six issues. Till then the United Kisan Morcha will continue this movement according to its predetermined program," the organisation asserted.