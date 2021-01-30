Samyukta Kisan Morcha: Farmers Observe 'Sadbhavana Diwas', Undertake Fast On Jan 30

After the protesting farmers at Ghazipur Border refused to vacate the protest site on Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that the farmers agitating against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast. According to a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha: Farmers to undertake fast on Jan 30

SKM on Friday informed that a fast will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm at the Delhi borders and various protest sites across India on Saturday, on the martyrdom day of Mahatama Gandhi and the day will be marked as "Sadbhavana Diwas". The statement by the farmer union further informed that the events of January 30 will be organised to spread the value of truth and non-violence because of the way the government is spreading planned lied and violence is condemnable.

Alleging the BJP-led Central government is giving communal colour to the ongoing farmers' protest, Samyukta Kisan Morcha said the way the government had unsuccessfully tried to spoil the atmosphere on the Ghazipur border and the ISnghu border for the last 3 days proves that the police and BJP-RSS are desperately plotting to kill this movement. Similar unsuccessful attempts were made on the Tikri border too, it added.

The statement by the farmers' union also mentioned that SKM is overwhelmed by the love of the farmers reaching the Ghazipur border. It said, "The government and many organizations were claiming that the Ghazipur Dharna would be closed by last evening, but the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have again proven that the farmers' spirits and support are high." SKM also said that it appreciates and acknowledges the active participation of Gram Panchayats and farmers unions of Haryana which are passing resolutions to join the protest sites at Delhi and lending other support.

Farmer protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders, against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait - who have been named in police's FIRs- have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

