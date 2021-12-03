Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Key Meeting On Saturday; Will Decide On Future Of Protests

A week after the Centre officially repealed the three agrarian laws in the Winter Session of Parliament, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold a meeting on Saturday to decide on the future course of the agitation. This development comes a day after it accused the Central government of trying to divide the protesting farmers.

A core committee member of SKM named Darshan Pal was quoted by PTI saying, ''Our crucial meeting is tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 am. Along with discussing our pending demands, the SKM will decide future course of the movement. Since we have not yet got any formal communication from the Centre to submit names of five farmer leaders for a committee on MSP, we will decide in the meeting whether we have to send the names to them."

In an official statement on Wednesday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that the Centre has not formally responded to its 6 demands. Earlier, the Centre had contacted a Punjab farmer union leader asking the SKM to nominate five persons to be a part of the committee to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) more effective.

The SKM is an umbrella body of a number of farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament last year.

What are the demands of SKM?

MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce

Withdraw the draft Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2020/2021' proposed by the Centre

Remove the provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021

Immediately withdraw cases against thousands of farmers booked during this movement in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the Union Council of Ministers and arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Around 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation. Their families should be given compensation and be rehabilitated. Land should be given at the Singhu border to build a monument in memory of the martyred farmers

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, both Houses of Parliament cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The new bill was passed amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties in both Houses. After this, the bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

The three farm laws that have been repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.