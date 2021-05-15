Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Observe May 26 As Black Day As Farmer Protests Completes 6 Months

In the latest development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced that it would observe May 26 as a 'black day' marking six months of the farmers' protests at Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws. The umbrella body, comprising over 40 farm unions, has been leading the protests against the three farm laws along with other farmer outfits including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and has consistently called for the three agrarian laws to be repealed. Addressing a virtual press conference on Saturday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Balbir Singh Rajewal urged the people to hoist black flags atop their houses, shops and vehicles as a sign of protest against the three farm laws as the farmers' protests completed six months. The farmer leader claimed that May 26 would be observed as a 'black day' and highlighted that it would also be 7 years since PM Modi took charge at the helm of affairs.

"On May 26, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day," Rajewal said.

Tikait: 'Govt failed, so blaming us'

Indulging in blame-game, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday countered Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's plea to suspend farmers' protests by claiming 'Govt has failed and blaming us'. Tikait questioned whether COVID was spreading only due to their protests. He added that if the CM had issues with farmers protesting he should arrange for vaccines, testing and hospital beds.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "According to him (Khattar), COVID is spreading from our protests only? What about elections in WB and UP? Govt has failed and he is blaming us. We are fully secured, if he has a problem, he should increase hospital, beds, and vaccines.

Farmers protests

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.