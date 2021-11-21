Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of withdrawing the three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked protesting farmers to participate in the scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22 in Lucknow with 'full energies'. In a statement, the umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions has appealed to demonstrators to make November 22 'a great success'. Meanwhile, SKM held a crucial meeting yesterday on Government's decision to take back the laws and another is scheduled for today.

SKM calls for Kisan Andolan to continue:

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that led the stir against the three farm laws, said, "Kisan Andolan continues its struggle for all its rightful demands to be met by the Government of India. Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to all protesting farmers to continue with the announced programs with full energies put in. SKM appeals to farmers to make Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat a great success on November 22."

SKM's to go ahead with pre-planned demonstration

Apart from November 22 agitation, the farmers union body has also asked protesters to gather in large numbers for t all protest sites on the first anniversary of the farmers' protest on November 26, and Parliament March on November 29. On November 26, protesters will launch an agitation marked by tractor and bullock cart parades in capital cities. SKM has welcomed PM Modi's withdrawal announcement have also mentioned that not all of their demands are fulfilled.

SKM's core meeting

The Sunday meeting will have discussions on the committee's future action plan. While speaking to ANI, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that listed out topics which included the minimum support price (MSP) followed by ones on compensation for the deceased farmers' kin and the cases against the farmers to be discussed. 'The final decision will be taken on Sunday', he added. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also said that the protests will continue until the laws are taken back in the parliament. 'SKM also reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers,' the union had said in its first statement.