Sanatan Dharma Is National Religion Of India, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

'Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India' which every citizen must respect, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 27, Friday while presiding over the restoration and consecration of the idol programme at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple located in Bhinmal, Rajasthan.

During his address to the gathering, CM Yogi appealed to the people to work for the restoration of religious places, which have been desecrated in the past. A campaign should be run along the lines of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said. During this event, CM Yogi and Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat planted Rudraksha.

‘Run campaign to restore desecrated places’

Chief Minister Yogi further remarked, "If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed to the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Rama, representing national sentiment."

CM Yogi also referred to the pledge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had administered to the entire countrymen to respect their heritage and preserve it and he further added that the Lord Neelkanth's temple restoration again after 1400 years on a grand note is an example of respect for and protection of heritage.

He said Rajasthan is the place of confluence of religion, karma, devotion, and power. "If you want to understand the real secrets of religion, then it is necessary to come to Rajasthan”.

Image: @myogiadityanath - Twitter