Sanatan Dharma Row: DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Says Ready To Face Any Case, Responds To BJP

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin who is in the middle of the nationwide controversy that is sparked by his comments over 'Sanatan Dharam', accused Bharatiya Janata Party of 'twisting' his statements and spreading fake news and stated that he is ready to face all the cases are being lodged against him.

He said, "I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA alliance and to divert that they are saying all this. DMK's policy is one clan, one God."

I only criticised Sanatana Dharma, will continue doing so, says Tamil Nadu Minister

The Tamil Nadu Minister stated that he only criticised Sanatana Dharma and added that the saffron party is twisting his statement and also spreading fake news on the issue.

He said, "I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I was invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed?"

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat' , does that mean Congressmen should be killed? What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP is twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job", he added.

Saffron party slams Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi had earlier stated that Sanatan Dharam must not be only opposed but eradicated. Right after this, the BJP national president JP Nadda sharply reacted to the statement and launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate and questioned whether the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc is going to use an anti-Hindu strategy for the upcoming polls.

He said, "Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan is spreading hate.'"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also slammed the Tamil Nadu Minister and said, "For the last two days, the I.N.D.I.A alliance has been insulting 'Sanatana Dharma.' Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they insulted our 'Sanatana Dharma.'''

(With inputs from ANI)