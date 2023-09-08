Sanatan Dharma Row: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin

In response to the statement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's only son and the state's Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her disagreement. She emphasized the need to avoid insulting any section of society and questioned the discrimination apparent in the remarks. Soundararajan remarked, "Why is there discrimination, and your intention is discriminatory, but you're calling Sanatan Dharma discriminatory, which is not right."

Jr Stalin, at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conclave' on September 2, ignited a fierce debate with his assertion for the 'eradication of Sanatan.' He said, "We have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma)," which has drawn both criticism and support from various quarters.

Adding to the uproar, DMK leader A. Raja, on September 6, challenged the cabinet ministers to a meeting, stating his readiness to explain the concept of 'Sanatana Dharma'. He also added, "Sanatana and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue. But these diseases don't have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV."

"So, we need to see this as a disease ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy,” said the DMK MP.

In defence of his son, CM MK Stalin clarified that the statement was made to highlight discriminatory practices against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, without any intention to offend religious beliefs. He accused pro-BJP forces of spreading a false narrative, misrepresenting the minister's stance.

After statements denigrating Sanatan Dharma, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad countered these claims, pointing out that the Indian Constitution itself honored 'Sanatana Dharma' by featuring the images of deities such as Lord Ram, Krishna, Arjuna, Nataraja, and Hanuman.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, at a Janmashtami Mahotsav event, had asserted that 'Sanatan Dharma' could not be challenged as long as its devotees were alive. She had emphasised the depth of faith held by adherents.

The controversy did not remain limited to verbal exchanges. Multiple FIRs, including one in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, had been filed against Jr.Stalin and DMK’s Youth Secretary for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers.