Sanatan Dharma row: TN Police books Amit Malviya for 'distorting' Udhayanidhi's remark

Acting on the complaint of DMK leader, the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday, September 6, lodged an FIR against BJP IT wing chief Amit Malviya for allegedly distorting state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people. He was booked under four sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Referring to Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, Malviya in X post claimed that the state minister had called for the 'genocide' of 80 per cent population who follows the Hindu religion.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma," Malviya posted on X earlier.

Sanatan Dharma row: FIR lodged in Trichy

Under four sections of the IPC, the FIR was filed in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on a complaint by DMK's district organiser and advocate KAV Dhinakaran, who alleged that Malviya twisted the state minister's comment out of context.

The BJP IT wing chief was booked under sections 153, 153a, 504 and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC by the Trichy Police on Wednesday, said the police sources adding that the complaint was registered at the office of the Trichy Commissioner of Police, N Kamini.

Remarking on the complaint, DMK leader KAV Dhinakaran said, "I had given a complaint against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya who gave a wrong notion & interpretation of the speech of our minister Udayanidhi Stalin. Immediate action needs to be taken against this complaint. A complaint has been filed under Sections 153, 153 A, 153 B of IPC."

The remark on 'Sanatan Dharama' by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's minister son courted nationwide controversy, inviting strong criticism from Hindu organisations and political parties including the BJP.

'Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated'

DMK leader Udhayanidhi faced a massive backlash after he drew a parallel between 'Sanatan Dharma' and diseases such as dengue and malaria. He affirmed that the Hindu religion shouldn't just be opposed, but 'eradicated.'

While speaking at a 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association, the DMK leader asserted that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality.

"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said.