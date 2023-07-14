Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Wishes ISRO ‘Bijayee Bhava’ Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Launch

As India is all set to create history with its moon mission, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has come out with his latest artwork to wish luck to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The countdown for India’s third moon mission has started as it will lift off at 2.35 pm on Friday (July 14) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Wishing ISRO luck in its latest fleet, Pattnaik created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message ‘Bijayee Bhava’ at Puri beach in Odisha.

#WATCH | Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message "Bijayee Bhava", at Puri beach in Odisha, yesterday.



The Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar exploration mission,… pic.twitter.com/Gr4SNEZDEy — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Why is Chandrayaan-3 important?

After missing a mark in 2019, when the Chandrayaan-2 crashed on the surface of the moon, India is hopefully looking towards Chandrayaan-3 which can lead the country to join the United States, Russia, and China as the only countries to have achieved a soft landing on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 will take over a month to reach the moon and it will attempt a landing in late August. Nearly three years ago, ISRO attempted to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon, however, its efforts went into vain as Chandrayaan-2 was lost forever after it got crashed.

Where and When to watch launch of Chandrayaan-3:

ISRO will start the LIVE webcast for Chandrayaan-3 around 30 minutes before its liftoff, i.e., at 2 pm at ISRO's official YouTube channel. In addition to this, the space agency will also stream the launch on its official website and its official Facebook handle.

Those interested in watching the LIVE launch can also tune in to Republic TV and its YouTube platform, while all the updates of the mission will be available on Republic World.