Sand artist Sudarshan’s Raksha Bandhan Sand art pays touching tribute to Chandrayaan-3

On the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan this year, Sudarsan Pattnaik, a celebrated sand artist and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award made a sand art with a twist of Chandrayaan-3, India’s successful mission on the Moon.

“#HappyRakshaBandhan. We are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with #Chandamama. My sand art at Puri beach with message: ‘Mother Earth is tying #Rakhi to Chanda Mama’,” wrote sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing a picture of his sand art on Instagram.

The art accumulating scores of likes and comments since being shared features a woman in a saree, symbolizing the Earth, tying a rakhi on a man’s hand, representing the Moon, amidst what appears to be Space.

Netizens react to sand art

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote, “The most innovative way to wish Raksha Bandhan to all my bhai and behen (brothers and sisters).”

“Happy Raksha Bandhan,” posted another Instagram user.

“Wow! This is so creative,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Many many best wishes to all on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

Pattnaik’s sand art to wish luck for Chandrayaan-3 's successful landing

Earlier, the Padma Shree awardee wished ISRO luck for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in a special way.

Pattnaik in his sand art had shown Chandrayaan-3 making a successful landing on Moon’s south pole with an Indian flag placed there. "All the best Chandrayaan" was also written on the base of the art, while at the top left one could see "Jay Ho Isro" written.