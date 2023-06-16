Sand Mafia Mows Down Constable In Karnataka's Kalaburagi After He Tries To Stop Smuggling

Sand mafia mowed down a constable with a tractor after he tried to stop him from smuggling illegal sand on the coast of the Bhima River in Karnataka. Miscreants ran the tractor on the official and as a result, the police constable died on the spot. The incident occurred in Narayanapura village in the Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

The deceased police constable has been identified as 51-year-old Mysore Chauhan, a head constable at Nelogi police station. The head constable had gone to check the illegal sand tractor at around 10 PM on Thursday night.

Soon after, the miscreants managed to escape from the incident spot. Mysore Chauhan was a resident of Chowdapur Tanda in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district.

Speaking on the incident, state minister Priyank Kharge said, "I have once again given strict orders to the police department to immediately take legal action against illegal sand mining. An investigation has been ordered into the incident."

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)