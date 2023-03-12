Sandalwood Smugglers Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Three people were arrested in the district after more than 250 kg of sandalwood was recovered, police said Sunday.

The market price of the recovered sandalwood is about Rs 15 lakh.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP), Kunwar Anupam Singh, said police raided one Mushahid Raza's house in village Dudwa Buzurg on Saturday and recovered 256 kg of sandalwood kept in six sacks. While three accused identified as Shan Mohammad alias Shanu (31), Junaid alias Mona (29) and Farhan (21) were arrested, two accused Mushahid Raza and Anish Khan managed to flee from the spot. The SP said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.