Trouble seems to be mounting for Raj Thackeray with the Sangli Police now requesting the Mumbai Police to implement the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against the MNS chief in a 13-year-old case. Top Mumbai police sources have told Republic TV that hours after the Aurangabad Police booked Thackeray, the Sangli Police has now requested Mumbai Police to implement the NBW against him in a 2008 case.

Raj Thackeray was issued a non-bailable warrant by Judicial Magistrate in Shirala, Sangli district on April 6. The action pertained to a 2008 case wherein he was booked under Sections 116 (Abetment of an offense), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), and 153 and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. The judge has asked the Mumbai Police Commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

Aurangabad Police to not record the statement of Raj Thackeray yet

Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum has spawned several controversies. The Aurangabad Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and organizers of his May 1 rally.

As per the FIR accessed by Republic, the police have booked the MNS president over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech. During the rally, Raj Thackeray had appealed to shut down loudspeakers by May 4 or face the 'power of the people of Maharashtra'.

"It's my humble request to Sambhajinagar Police. I am telling you, again and again, that if they are not ready to listen then we will have to show them the power of the people of Maharashtra hence it is my request to the police, shut the mouths of these people first..." he allegedly said.

The MNS chief has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 116, 117, 153, and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for his inflammatory remarks. Meanwhile, Republic TV has learned that the Aurangabad Police will not record his statement in the case just yet. Aurangabad Commissioner confirmed to Republic TV that the Aurangabad police are not going to Mumbai as of now. "Just registered an FIR, investigating the matter", he said.