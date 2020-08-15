Meghalaya CM Sangma Credits Meticulous Planning & Micro-management For State's COVID Fight

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma on Saturday revealed the three ways that the state adapted to bring the pandemic situation under control. Sangma said the positive support from the community, meticulous planning and micro-management of the situation helped the state in leading through the COVID battle.

While speaking to Republic TV on the special Independence Day broadcast saluting Covid Warriors, Sangma said "A huge support from the community. The community responded in a positive manner, the local leaders and the health officials in different villages together worked and supported amid the pandemic".

'Meticulous planning has helped us a lot'

"We were very meticulous in our planning from day one of the pandemic. Whether it was data collection of the people coming back to the state monitoring them, guiding and supporting them, or even the testing that we did and the contact tracings were done. Meticulous planning has helped us a lot", the CM said.

He also emphasized on the need to micro-manage things. "It is very critical that one case coming up should not disrupt the entire system. We should be able to contain and manage it in a micro manner and this is something that needs to be followed to a large extent as it helped Meghalaya a lot", the Chief Minister said.

'It has been a very difficult situation'

When asked about handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state over the last few months the Chief Minister said, "It has been a very difficult situation for everyone and it will be incorrect for anyone one us to look at it and say whether the situation was a success or a failure. This is a situation that nobody expected and everybody has tried their parts in terms of handling the situation. So it has been tough but I think because of the support of the community, the hard work of all the officials and the frontline workers we were able to manage things in a better way".

Meghalaya completes over 1,300 km of rural roads amid pandemic

With Meghalaya reporting over 1,100 COVID cases the state has the lowest number of positive cases. The pandemic situation however has not deterred the Sangma from carrying out important infrastructure projects in the state. The Meghalaya govt has completed over 1,300 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana with 528 road projects under the project in progress. Incidentally, Meghalaya is the first state in the country to adopt micro-management, micro lockdown system to fight COVID pandemic.

