Sania Mirza To Be India's First Female Muslim Fighter Pilot: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Sania Mirza, girl from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, will be India's first Muslim woman fighter pilot. The announcement came at the 14th convocation ceremony of Lucknow's Integral University. Singh, speaking on how Indian armed forces have opportunities for everyone, said earlier few women would join the armed forces, but now, women are being posted on warships, and in extreme weather areas like Siachen.

Who is Sania Mirza?

Sania Mirza, not to be confused with the legendary Indian tennis player, is going to be the first Indian Muslim woman fighter pilot. Mirza, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, secured the 149th rank in her National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. Daughter of a TV mechanic, Sania selected the fighter pilot course. She will become an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot after completing all her courses.

Inspired by Avni Chaturvedi

Sania Mirza's father Shahid Ali told ANI that his daughter thinks of Avni Chaturvedi, India's first female fighter pilot, as her role model. "From the beginning, she wanted to be like her. Sania is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot," Ali told ANI.

Mirza studied at her village school till Class 10, after which she went to Guru Nanak Inter College in the city. She topped her district in her Uttar Pradesh board Class 12 exams.