'Sanitary Pad Disposal Bags Mandatory From January 2021': Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

On Sunday, 8th March, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Centre would be making it mandatory for sanitary napkin companies to provide bio-degradable disposal bags from January next year. While speaking at an International Women's Day event in Pune, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change addressed a crowd of waste collectors, who he referred to as "Swachhta Sevaks".

Sanitary pad waste non-biodegradable

During his address, he revealed that the government has been making repeated appeals to sanitary companies to provide bio-degradable disposal bags along with the sanitary napkins for hygienic and safe disposal of the used napkins, however, all appeals had fallen to deaf ears due to which the government would now make it mandatory to do so.

As per the statistics, every year, approximately 1,13,000 sanitary pads in the country turn into waste which is non-biodegradable and harmful for the environment.

"I have observed that despite repeated appeal to sanitary pad manufacturers, they are still not providing bio degradable disposal bags. From January 2021, the Union government will make such bags mandatory," said Prakash Javadekar.

Biodegradable sanitary napkins

Taking forward the dialogue on menstrual hygiene and environmental degradation, a nanotech company in Haldwani, Uttarakhand recently launched biodegradable 'Florish' sanitary napkins. The initiative is aimed to address the challenges of proper disposal of used sanitary pads in the country. The nanotech company, RI nanotech said the anti-bacterial sanitary pads were good for both women and the environment. The plastic-free napkins will decompose in 6 to 8 months as opposed to regular sanitary pads.

