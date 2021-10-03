Sanitation Worker Dies After Falling In Well In UP

A 30-year-old sanitation worker posted at the district hospital in Ballia died after falling into a well in an inebriated condition, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Dubharh village under Dubharh police station.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Krishna Rawat, they said.

Rawat fell into the well losing his balance while he was returning to his house after finishing his duty at the hospital, police said.

