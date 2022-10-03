Sanitation Workers In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore Stage Protest, Demand Immediate Salary Hike

Massive protest erupted in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday demanding a wage hike. Thousands of sanitation workers, including contract labourers, of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) took to the streets following their announcement of an indefinite strike seeking to implement their 18-point charter of demands in the district from October 2, Sunday.

The sanitation workers in Coimbatore are demanding an increase in their salary and job regularisation. It has been reported that the Coimbatore District Collector has recently announced an increase of Rs 700 in the salary of sanitation workers. Notably, despite the announcement of the increase in their pay, the workers were not receiving the updated amount.

Following this, the workers on Monday gathered outside the District Collector's office in Coimbatore and demanded an immediate increase in their salary. Reportedly, the workers are also facing provident fund (PF) related issues and therefore, have demanded a resolution to it as well as soon as possible.

#BREAKING | Sanitation workers in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore stage protests demanding a wage hike.



Tune in - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/NaSXAcp3bf — Republic (@republic) October 3, 2022

The workers have also made it clear that if their demands are not heard by the district authorities, they are likely to go on a much larger protest.

CCMC announces a bonus

While the sanitation workers are staging a protest, demanding a hike in their wages, among several other demands, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has announced a bonus in a bid to appease the workers.

The CCMC has reportedly announced a festival bonus of Rs 3,750 to each worker who has completed five years of service. A total of 4,750 workers are to receive the benefits. Notably, the bonus has been announced by the corporation ahead of Diwali.