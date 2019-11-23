Sanjay Nirupam 'hurt' On Maha Govt Formation, Says Congress Made A Mistake

Expressing his disappointment, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday targeted the Shiv Sena. He said that the Congress made a huge mistake by deciding to ally with Shiv Sena. He also mentioned that Congress was lured into choosing the back door to attain power in the state.

'I am truly hurt'

Talking to the media the senior Congress leader said, "Some people might be thinking that I am happy with the formation of the new government but the truth is that I am very hurt by this decision because the reputation of the Congress party is unnecessarily damaged. By showing a back door to attain power, Congress party was forced to leave its ideology. Congress should have never gone with Shiv Sena and even in the further, they must never be together. But now the situation is such that the Congress party has been completely exposed. For so many years they had a secular ideology and today their name has been spoiled in just one month. Who is responsible for this?"

'Rahul Gandhi must return'

Further questioning Sonia Gandi he said, "I have a question for those who sit in the Congress working committee, did they have any idea about Maharashtra politics. People like Ahmed Patel and Venugopal they do not have any relation to the politics in Maharashtra, they are Delhi-based. The person who had knowledge about Maharashtra politics is Kharge. What input did he give to the committee and what was the major fault in his input''

"I request Sonia Gandhi that the member sitting in the CWC cannot be trusted and no work should be done under them. Firstly, she should dismiss the CWC and Rahul Gandhi must forget his resentment and come back. And under Rahul Gandhi in a new manner, the people who actually fight and not take the back door to power must be brought forward. If the Congress party starts taking such a decision by going along with any party it will affect the people who actually love and support us for our ideology," he added.

'Power is Poison'

Talking about the Congress' ideology the senior Congress leader said, "I am very upset about the game played to make the Congress party weak. Rahul Gandhi once said that 'Power is poison' similarly Pawar is also poison. The people from Shiv Sena who for many years have worked for the ideology of Hindutva, Bal Thackeray himself used to say that 'Hindutva' is nationalism was congress party ready to accept this ideology this is my question. That is why I had said that the alliance of the three parties will cause harm to Congress and today it has happened. Their is still time for them to use a new approach and work in a new manner."

"If Ajit Pawar went to the governor he might have submitted the letter with the signature of the MLAs how is it possible that Sharad Pawar was not aware of it. I think the opposition is trying to put the Congress party down and it was so evident when Sharad Pawar met PM Modi to discuss the farmer issues. Why did he meet PM Modi alone where were the other legislative leaders from Maharashtra to discuss over the farmer issues. This was a wrong move. The mandate to form the government in Maharashtra was not given to Congress it was not our responsibility we were given the mandate to sit in the opposition," he added.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

BJP-NCP govt

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

