Sanjay Nirupam Roots For Rahul Gandhi As Cong President, Says 'nepotism Never An Issue'

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday stressed on the appointment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the President of the party, citing the Wayanad MP's ability to hold the party together.This statement comes after Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Congress Working Committee to hold 'leadership elections'.

Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said that only Rahul Gandhi can save the party from its detoriating condition. Sonia Gandhi was named interim Congress president in August last year, returning to the helm after almost 20 months when Rahul Gandhi tendered his resignation after a humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

"Rahul Gandhi is the perfect candidate for the president of the party. Other than him, all others are leading their own groups. Nepotism is never an issue," said Nirupam.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday also accused senior leaders of failing to lock down on a new President after all these months.

Sanjay Nirupam on the construction of Ram Mandir

Furthermore, Sanjay Nirupam opined on the construction of Ram Mandir, asserting that there is no point in delaying the process of construction. This comes at the backdrop of the first meeting of the temple trust that took place on Wednesday.

"No need for this news every day as this is happening on the directions of the Supreme Court. The construction of Ram Mandir should start at the earliest and this controversy should end now."

The meeting was held in the national capital to formulate plans for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Champat Rai was elected as the General Secretary and Shri Govindji Giri Dev was named the Treasurer of the Trust.The meeting was held at the residence of K Parasaran, the head of the trust.

Speaking to the media Nritya Gopal Das said, "People's emotions will be adhered to. The temple will be constructed as soon as possible."

