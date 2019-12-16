Sanjay Raut Backs Anti-CAA Student Protest, Alleges 'the Entire Country Is Burning'

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday backed the student protest against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Condemning the BJP for making loose allegations, he stated that the entire country was burning. Citing the presence of BJP governments in the North East, he contended that the BJP was responsible for the unrest. Moreover, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Sanjay Raut remarked, “The government is ours and the students are also ours. Their point of view should be heard and understood. And the government’s language- that this is the work of a political party, they are speaking the language of Pakistan, the people running our country should not use such language. The entire country is burning. It is not just about Delhi. Look at Assam. Whose government is there in Assam? It is BJP’s government. What is happening in Meghalaya? It is not Congress’ government. The area till Arunachal is burning. In Delhi, the metro is shut. I feel that the Prime Minister should immediately call an all-party meeting to discuss this issue.”

Clashes between police and students

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. While there have been massive protests against the CAA in states such as Assam, the national capital also witnessed such scenes on Sunday. People protesting against the CAA clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Several opposition leaders have condemned the alleged heavy-handed use of force by the Delhi police.

