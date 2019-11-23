The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government Development

General News

Sanjay Raut criticized the statements made by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil who said that Sanjay Raut has ruined Shiv Sena

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut who was expecting his party supremo Uddhav Thackeray to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra has hit out at the BJP government for changing Maharashtra's political situation overnight. In a massive political stunner, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has sworn in as Chief Minister on Maharashtra while NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He also criticized the statements made by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil who said that Sanjay Raut has ruined Shiv Sena. Raut said that Chandrakant Patil should measure his words before making statements.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG