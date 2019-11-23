Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government Development

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut who was expecting his party supremo Uddhav Thackeray to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra has hit out at the BJP government for changing Maharashtra's political situation overnight. In a massive political stunner, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has sworn in as Chief Minister on Maharashtra while NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He also criticized the statements made by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil who said that Sanjay Raut has ruined Shiv Sena. Raut said that Chandrakant Patil should measure his words before making statements.