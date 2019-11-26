Sanjay Raut Declares Uddhav Thackeray As Next CM, Claims 'Ajit Pawar Is With Us'

In a massive announcement on Tuesday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray would become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, he added that Uddhav would be the CM for the entire 5-year term. He also claimed that the opposition alliance had established contact with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he was with their camp at this moment. Raut also stated that Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation as the Deputy CM.

Sanjay Raut said, “Definitely. Uddhav Thackeray will be the next CM. Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM for the next 5 years. Fadnavis will have to go.” He added, “We have established contact with Ajit Pawar. I feel that everything has been settled. Ajit Pawar has resigned. Ajit Pawar is with us.”

Immediate floor test ordered

This development comes on a day when the three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ruled in favour of an immediate floor test to be conducted at 5 pm on Wednesday. Moreover, the SC ordered the Protem Speaker to be appointed immediately and directed that the oath should be administered to members before 5 pm. Thereafter, the Protem Speaker has been given the responsibility to conduct the floor test. This entire procedure will be telecasted live. Furthermore, the apex court made it clear that the secret ballot method will not be used. Subsequently, the NCP leaders have made frequent attempts to convince Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to resign from his post and return to the Sharad Pawar camp.

Maharashtra government formation attempts

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel.

