Sanjay Raut Defends Maha Govt Over Wine Sale In Supermarkets: 'Will Double Farmer Income'

Defending the Maharashtra govt's decision to allow sale of wines at supermarkets, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, claimed 'wine is not liquor'. Claiming that the move was for the farmers' benefit, Raut said that BJP only opposes for the sake of it. He added that the move will help double farmers' income.

Raut: 'Wine is not liquor'

"Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," said Raut.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that wine will now be available in every supermarket in state. Based on the new liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.

"To increase the motivation of fruit-based wineries, 10 years of GST was exempted, a policy which was implemented in the state and wineries increased in number. The profits of the farmers also increased. To help promote the brands of small and medium wineries, supermarkets with an area of more than 1000 square feet will be allowed to sell their products in a stall/showcase. This permission will be given based on a discussion in the cabinet meeting," said Nawab Malik.

Aghast by the decision, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP won't let the state become 'Madya Rashtra'. Fadnavis highlighted that schools and colleges, as well as religious places like temples, were shut, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi government kept the liquor shops open. "And now the sale of wine from supermarkets/Kirana shops! We won’t allow Maharashtra to become ‘Madya’Rashtra," Fadnavis wrote on Twitter.

Maharashtra COVID curbs

In January, the Maharashtra government issued a new set of restrictions - banning the movement of people of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm. "Only fully vaccinated employees to attend office physically. Non-vaccinated employees must be encouraged to go for full vaccination," read the order.

The number of people attending marriages or any other gatherings has been capped at 50 while for funeral and last rites are 20. The schools and colleges in the state have been instructed to remain shut till February 15, except for activities needed to be taken by Class 10 and Class 12 students. The state has allowed restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms and beauty saloons to operate at 50% seating capacity.

The home delivery of food has also been allowed. "All persons working in shops, restaurants, hotels or any establishment engaged in e-commerce or home-delivery must be fully vaccinated. The management shall be held responsible and if any case is found in contravention to this requirement, the concerned establishment shall be closed by DDMA," the order said.