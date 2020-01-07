Sanjay Raut Defends 'Free Kashmir' Poster, Explains It As 'Freedom From Restriction'

Breaking silence over the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster shown in Mumbai's protest over JNU violence, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified his understanding over the posters. Raut, defending the posters said that it meant Kashmir wants to be free from restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other such issues.

Further speaking on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus violence, he said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is more informed about the issue and he would rather not comment as the investigation is still underway.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "I read in the newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India, then it will not be tolerated."

Further speaking on the JNU violence, Raut said, "CM has more information on this subject. Those who want to speak should do it openly and in daylight. During night, terrorists, dacoits and thieves move. I won't name anyone as Home Minister has asked for an investigation. "

Police take cognizance

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that serious action will be taken over the controversial poster shown on Monday's protest against JNU violence at Gateway of India. According to sources, Maharashtra government ordered the Mumbai Police to relocate protestors from Gateway of India after the "Free Kashmir" poster was displayed at the protest. The Police further stated that they will be filing a case against the students under section 135 of the Bombay Police Act which bars unlawful gathering at a public place as no prior permission was taken for the protest. The police are also in search for the girl who held the placard, as per sources.

Talking to the media, DCP of Zone 1, Sangramsingh Nishandar said, "We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. We are definitely investigating it."

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted at Mumbai

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands have gathered a woman carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

