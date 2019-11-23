Sanjay Raut On BJP-Ajit Pawar Combination: "People Of Maharashtra Will Not Forgive Them"

Speaking to the media after the joint press conference of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, November 23, Sena RS MP Sanjay Raut stated that the people of Maharashtra will not forgive the deceit of BJP and Ajit Pawar. He lamented that such developments were taking place when Prime Minister Modi was in charge. Raut also dared the BJP to prove the majority on the floor of the government by November 30.

Raut said, “Do such things happen in the country especially when Narendra Modi is the PM, who always talks about morality and democracy? But this has happened in Maharashtra. In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s State, the level of deceit that has happened, the people of the state will not forgive them. You can try any amount of stealing, if you have the guts, try to prove the majority by November 30.”

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

In a dramatic development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively after the President’s Rule was revoked at around 5.47 am. This came after Sharad Pawar stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut has revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

Futile bid to forge an alliance

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula had been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. On Wednesday, November 20, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with Shiv Sena.

