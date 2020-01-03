'Shows Filth In Minds - Seek Treatment': Sanjay Raut Pipes Up As Congress Targets Savarkar

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. This statement for the Sena leader comes against the backdrop of Congress' Seva Dal distributing anti-Savarkar booklet in Bhopal. A controversy broke out on Thursday when a booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday made several claims against Veer Savarkar.

The booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. Seva Dal also happens to be a grassroots organisation affiliated to the Congress.

Slamming the people making allegations over Veer Savarkar, Raut said that Veer Savarkar will always remain great and people talking against him should 'get a mental treatment done'.

"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A class keeps talking against him, it shows the filth in their minds, whatever they may be. The dirt of Bhopal should not come in Maharashtra. People putting such allegations should get their metal treatment done."

'Now A Jinnah Bhakt?': Narasimha Rao Questions Uddhav's Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remarks

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday made a scathing attack at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over Congress' booklet about Veer Savarkar, which, among other things, also contains a mention that he was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

Taking on the Shiv Sena, GVL Rao asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be answerable to people, and questioned his loyalty towards Veer Savarkar. "It is actually a test case for Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress party."

"Uddhav Thackeray should tell the people of Maharashtra if he is willing to accept all these insults of Veer Savarkar for the sake of staying in power? Or has he himself turned into a Jinnah Bhakt from a Savarkar bhakt, that he was known to be until he formed an alliance with the Congress party," Rao said.

