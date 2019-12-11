'Shiv Sena's Stand On CAB May Differ In Rajya Sabha': Sanjay Raut

On Wednesday, Sanjay Raut stated that the party's stand in Rajya Sabha over the Citizenship Amendment Bill might be different from their stand in Lok Sabha but left an air of ambiguity around this statement. "We have some doubts in our minds regarding the bill which were put forward by our leader Uddhav Thackeray. We will discuss these in Rajya Sabha when the debate begins. There are many things in the bill, if our doubts are not addressed properly then we will have to decide what to do," he said.

Read: 'Secular' alliance ideology stretched by Shiv Sena, NCP scrambles to uphold CMP over CAB

Raut also stated that BJP is trying to indulge in 'vote-bank politics' trying to create a division between Hindu and Muslims once again. "Why is nothing being done for Tamil refugees in Sri Lanka? They (BJP) talk about Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The worst condition of Hindus is in Nepal. The way Pakistan and China have infiltrated the country, Hindus are afraid in Nepal. This can not just be an issue of politics, its an issue of humanity."

Read: Devendra Fadnavis calls on Shiv Sena to back CAB, NRC

Sena's stand unclear

On being asked why Shiv Sena's stand differs in the Upper House, Sanjay Raut said that the numbers in Lok Sabha were very different from Rajya Sabha and the party's stand only depends on what happens in the Rajya Sabha and if their questions are addressed by the BJP. He refused to comment clearly on Sena's stand. Earlier in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray clarified the party's decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) in the Lok Sabha. He also hinted at the decision that the party would take when the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha saying that they need to 'seek clarification.'

Read: Aaditya Thackeray: Shiv Sena will support CAB only if questions are answered

For the bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 promises citizenship to the refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi questions Shiv Sena's Common Minimum Program over Sen's CAB stand