Amid Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar Alliance In Maharashtra, Raut Says ''full Faith In Sharad Pawar''

Amid massive turn of events in Maharashtra on Saturday, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy CM, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that he has complete faith in the NCP supremo. Speaking to media about NCP's alliance with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, Raut said: There is no such thing. We have complete faith in Pawar saheb. We will only form the government. And only our government will be formed. The government which has been formed at 7 am in the morning in the darkness. There is sin in the darkness."

He also said that such things does not happen in a country where democracy prevails. Attacking the BJP, he said: "But this has happened in Maharashtra. In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s press conference, the level of deceit that has happened, the people of the state will not forgive them. You can try any amount of stealing, if you have the guts, try to prove the majority by November 30. I want to tell you that- Uddhav Thackeray ji, Sharad Pawar sahab, we were all sitting together. 8 MLAs were there with Ajit Pawar in the morning. Out of this, 5 MLAs have come back. He had taken them by speaking lies. They were called to a place and put in a car, they were literally kidnapped. Out of these, half the MLAs, you have already seen 3, two have come back. We have also established contact with Dhananjay Munde. Very soon, everyone will come back. Perhaps, Ajit Pawar will also come back."

Responding to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s charge that he was responsible for Sena’s current predicament on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut mocked him for commenting on the internal affairs of his party. Contending that Patil should think about his own party, he warned that his ‘thief-like’ behaviour would cost him. Moreover, Raut made a counter-claim that Shiv Sena was in touch with 35 BJP MLAs.

Uddhav as CM?

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

In a massive turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. What came as a bigger surprise was that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP is claiming that Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP a deadline of November 30 to prove their majority.

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Soon after the development, distancing himself and his party from the Ajit Pawar's decision, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place. However, he has not yet taken any decision on the Ajit Pawar. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

Assembly elections result

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly. The tussle began between the Mahayuti alliance partners when Shiv Sena demanded that CM's post must be shared by both the parties on the basis of 50:50 formula. BJP not only denied that any such formula in place, but they also claimed that Sena betrayed people's mandate. Soon after that Sena, NCP and Congress began talks to form an alliance government amid President's rule in the state. Almost when the Sena declared that Uddhav Thackeray will be next CM, massive turn of events took place and Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and deputy CM respectively.

