Secular? Sanjay Raut Says Shiv Sena 'Headmaster Of Hindutva'; CAB Stance Still Unclear

Shiv Sena's stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been uncertain as the party supported the Bill during its passage in the Lok Sabha but put forth a few conditions before the government before supporting it in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, Speaking in the Upper House, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut did not make the party's stance clear but asked a few questions to the government and took a few jibes at the BJP

'This is not Pakistan's assembly'

The senior Sena leader said, "The Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and now it has come in for discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Since yesterday, I am watching and listening that it is said that those who do not support this Bill are anti-nationals and those who support this Bill are nationalists." Sanjay Raut took an unnamed dig at the Prime Minister, over his statement during the BJP party meet. PM Modi prior to the RS session had told his MPs, "Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill", as per PTI sources. Raut said, "It was also said that the ones opposing the bill are speaking Pakistan's language, this is not Pakistan's assembly."

Sanjay Raut continued, "Whether in alliance or in Opposition, we are citizens of India. People of India have votes of all of us. If we do not like Pakistan's language, then our government should finish Pakistan. We are with them. We have our hopes on our strong PM and Home Minister. If this Bill is passed, will the infiltrators be thrown out? If the refugees are accepted, then there should not be any politics over it. Will these crores of people get voting rights? If you don't give voting rights to them for 25 years, there will be a balance in the nation."

READ | Kiren Rijiju thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah for CAB, says 'Bill important for the country'

READ | Shiv Sena's flip-flop on CAB due to threat from Congress; 'Cabinet berth not imp': Sources

Raut's 'Headmaster' jibe at the BJP

He added that there has been protests and violence taking place against the Bill across the country. Raut said, "There's a section in favour of it and one is against it. They all are citizens and not anti-nationals. We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva. Jis school mein aap padhte ho, hum us school ke head master hain. Hamare school ke headmaster Balasaheb Thackeray the, Atal ji, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee bhi the, hum sabko mante hain. (The school in which you study, we are the principal of that school. Our principals were Balasaheb Thackeray, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee too. We used to honour them.)

READ | Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah of 'ethnic cleansing' in North East with CAB

READ | PM Modi at BJP meet: Opposition speaking Pakistan's language on Citizenship Bill