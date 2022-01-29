Sanjay Raut Slams BJP Over Maha Govt's Liquor Sale Order; 'Fadnavis Planned Home Delivery'

After the Maharashtra government decided to allow the sale of wines at supermarkets, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the BJP, alleging that the previous state government had planned to make a policy of giving home delivery of liquor online. This comes after the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the saffron party won't let the state become 'Madya Rashtra'.

"Fadnavis govt planned to make a policy of giving home delivery of liquor online, what was that? BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya said that liquor is medicine & drink it in small quantities," said Sanjay Raut.

Fadnavis had also highlighted that schools and colleges, as well as religious places like temples, were shut, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government kept liquor shops open. "And now the sale of wine from supermarkets/Kirana shops! We won’t allow Maharashtra to become ‘Madya’Rashtra," Fadnavis had tweeted.

On Friday, Raut had claimed that 'wine is not liquor'.He said that the move was for the farmers' benefit and will help double farmers' income.

"Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," Raut had said.

Maharashtra Govt allows wine sale in supermarkets

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that wine will now be available in every supermarket in the state. Based on the new liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.

"To increase the motivation of fruit-based wineries, 10 years of GST was exempted, a policy which was implemented in the state and wineries increased in number. The profits of the farmers also increased. To help promote the brands of small and medium wineries, supermarkets with an area of more than 1,000 square feet will be allowed to sell their products in a stall/showcase. This permission will be given based on a discussion in the Cabinet meeting," said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.