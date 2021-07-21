Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over 'no Deaths Due To Oxygen' Statement, Says 'Govt Is Lying'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, accused the Central government of lying regarding the data on COVID deaths. Raut said that the Centre’s statement of 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen' during the second wave of the pandemic is false. Dismissing the claims put forth by the government, the Shiv Sena leader demanded that a case be filed against it.

Alleging that the government lied about the data, Sanjay Raut asked what would happen to families who had lost their loved ones due to the oxygen shortage, after hearing this statement? “I am speechless. What would have happened to the families of those who lost their loved ones to an oxygen shortage after hearing this statement? A case should be filed against the government. They are lying,” the Shiv Sena leader told reporters.

'No COVID death due to lack of oxygen,' says Centre

Responding to a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal regarding the COVID deaths due to oxygen shortage, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that no deaths were recorded in states and UTs due to this. In a written reply, the Ministry of Health informed that health is a state subject and accordingly all states, UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis.

The Ministry stated that the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT in comparison to the first wave, forcing the Centre to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen. Denying any mention of O2 death, the Centre revealed that a total of 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders were distributed to the states. However, the Opposition leaders slammed the claim and said that the data put out by the government was ‘misleading’.

Sanjay Raut demands investigation on Pegasus project

Responding to queries regarding the Pegasus project, Sanjay Raut asked why was the government scared if they had nothing to hide. Joining several Opposition leaders in questioning the government, the Shiv Sena leader demanded a thorough investigation in the matter. “The opposition has asked for Joint Parliamentary Committee and Supreme Court’s intervention. If Ravi Shankar Prasad was in opposition, he would’ve demanded the same. Let the truth come out. If there is nothing to hide, why are you scared?” Raut said.

The Central government have been receiving heat since Sunday over the alleged Pegasus project. Allegedly, the names of over 40 Indian journalists and politicians were on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. However, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday, dismissed the allegation of the government’s involvement in the project and said that there was ‘no substance’ in the media reports.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI