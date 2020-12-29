Sanjay Raut's Wife Varsha Skips ED's Summons In PMC Bank Probe; Sena Triggers Poster War

In a big development in the alleged PMC Bank money laundering case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut will be skipping the summons issued to her to appear before the agency on Tuesday and has also requested to delay the probe till January 5. As per sources, the ED has been intimated that Varsha Raut will not be able to join the PMC's fraud loan probe due to some personal issues. The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, ED had issued 2 summons to Varsha Raut, which she rejected citing health reasons. However, in his latest briefing, Sanjay Raut had mentioned that he along with his wife had not yet taken a decision regarding the summons.

Kirit Somaiya on PMC fraud loan case

While speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday said, "Daal mein kuch kala hain". While alleging that crores worth of transactions have taken place between Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and the Raut family, the BJP leader said that a proper cash trail investigation should be conducted.

He said, "Sanjay Raut and Praveen Raut family share a very special relationship. It is impossible to believe that the huge money transaction between the two was just a loan as there are no documents to support the same. I demand that proper and detailed investigation should take place in regards to the matter."

PMC Bank crisis

RBI took control of the government-run Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank bank on September 21, 2019, capping withdrawals. After the takeover, PMC Bank had admitted that one large account-Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) was the sole reason for the present crisis. DIL directors Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan were arrested by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the ED in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crores. PMC Bank officials gave loans to HDIL between the year 2008 and August 2019 despite not paying the previous loans. RBI has extended the moratorium till December 2020 limiting withdrawals to Rs 1 lakh, as no plan of restructuring has borne fruits yet.

Shiv Sena: 'ED office is BJP's HQ'

Amid the continuous tussle between the national party BJP and Maharashtra's Shiv Sena, the latter on Monday afternoon put up posters outside BJP's headquarters. The posters put up by Shiv Sena read. "Notice will be issued here whoever speaks against BJP." Some of the posters also say that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office is BJP's headquarters.

