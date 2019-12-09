Sanjay Singh Holds MCD Responsible For Illegal Factories Operating In Delhi

Talking about the devastating fire that broke out in a bag manufacturing factory at Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party MP, Sanjay Singh said that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is responsible for the incident. He said that it is the responsibility of MCD to ensure that no illegal factories operate out of buildings. Sanjay Singh also spoke about the Citizenship Amendment bill and said that AAP will oppose the bill in the Parliament.

Sanjay Singh blames MCD

Talking about the factory fire in Delhi’s factory, Sanjay Singh said, "It is really unfortunate that BJP does not refrain from doing politics over dead bodies. The MCD is responsible for the construction of the five-story building. If any illegal factory is functioning in that house, then again it is the responsibility of the MCD. This factory has been there for the last 10 years. There was no ventilation system in that factory”.

On Monday, the locals of the Anaj Mandi staged a protest for the loss of 43 lives in the factory incident. A total of 62 people were rescued from the four-storey building that caught fire at the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on Sunday morning. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.

Sanjay Singh on Citizenship Amendment Bill

Talking about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, Sanjay Singh said, "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the spirit of the constitution. This bill will end democracy in this country. AAP will oppose this bill. There are protests going on in Assam as well as in the North-East."

Compensation announced by AAP

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal announced compensation for the families of the victims after the factory fire incident. He said, “A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to families of those who are dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. Also, the expenses of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government”.

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, a fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured”.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has also announced financial assistance for the victims of the incident. This relief announced by him would be provided to the casualties who belong to Bihar. According to sources, Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of two lakh rupees for each victim.

